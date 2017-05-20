Democrat Joshua Svaty declares candidacy for Kansas governor
In this July 14, 2009, file photo, Rep. Josh Svaty, D-Ellsworth, speaks at a press conference where Gov. Mark Parkinson named him the state's acting secretary of agriculture. Ellsworth County farmer Joshua Svaty revealed plans Tuesday to seek the Democratic nomination for Kansas governor in a political contest viewed by the former state legislator as a referendum on leadership of Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.
