Dane G. Hansen Foundation Announces Funding and Goal-Setting for Northwest Kansas

7 hrs ago Read more: Hays Daily News

The Dane G. Hansen Foundation has announced a commitment to infuse up to $150,000 in new funds in the next 12 months in each of the 26 counties in its service area. The funds will support immediate needs for local community grants and build or grow permanent funds for future community grants.

