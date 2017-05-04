Conley highlights Jayhawks' day in Manhattan
Conley turned in the fifth-ranked long jump mark in the NCAA this year and added a personal-best clocking in the 100-meters as the Jayhawks took part in their final tune-up prior to the Big 12 Championships to be held in Lawrence next weekend. Conley, who was already sitting among the NCAA's elite long jumpers following a victorious outing at the Rock Chalk Classic last week, moved her name up the national and school charts with another stellar performance Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas Jayhawks.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caney needs some changes
|May 4
|Changing times
|1
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May 3
|johnandjudy
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|May 1
|occor
|4
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Apr 26
|American Independent
|28
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr 23
|Alden
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
|Wife-Abandonment: a Gop Nominee Tradition (Dec '11)
|Apr 22
|Slick Wiener Oreilly
|6
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC