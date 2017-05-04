Conley highlights Jayhawks' day in Ma...

Conley highlights Jayhawks' day in Manhattan

Read more: Kansas Jayhawks

Conley turned in the fifth-ranked long jump mark in the NCAA this year and added a personal-best clocking in the 100-meters as the Jayhawks took part in their final tune-up prior to the Big 12 Championships to be held in Lawrence next weekend. Conley, who was already sitting among the NCAA's elite long jumpers following a victorious outing at the Rock Chalk Classic last week, moved her name up the national and school charts with another stellar performance Saturday.

