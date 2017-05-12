Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resi...

Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From the University of Kansas

In light of the state of Kansas' apparent determination to allow the concealed carry of firearms in the classrooms of the University of Kansas, I am writing to tender my resignation effective two weeks from today as an associate professor of history and American studies at the university. I have accepted a job in a state that bans concealed carry in classrooms.

