Civil rights group wants Kansas official's documents public

In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, right, holds a stack of papers as he meets with President-elect Donald Trump at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. The American Civil Liberties Union is seeking sanctions against Kobach for hiding documents about his plans to change federal voting law amid a lawsuit challenging the state's proof-of-citizenship voter registration law. The group filed a motion late Monday, May 22, 2017, seeking to make public a document Kobach was photographed taking into the November meeting with Trump.

