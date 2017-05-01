Chisholm Trail 150 proclamation begins long ride to Texas

Heritage Center Director Michael Hook places Governor Sam Brownback's proclamation marking the 150th anniversary of the Chisholm Trail into the saddlebag of the Buckeye Saddle Club's standard bearer Saturday for the beginning of its trip to Texas. Dennis Katzenmeier, president of the International Chisholm Trail Association, speaks during the 150th Chisholm Trail anniversary proclamation send-off inside the Great Plains Theatre Saturday at noon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Abilene Reflector-Chronicle.