Charges dismissed against alleged sho...

Charges dismissed against alleged shooters from Kansas

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Egyptian

Charges were dismissed Wednesday against two men from Saline, Kansas that authorities had alleged were conspiring to kill people in Illinois, and both were expected to be released from the Saline County Jail, where they had been held for about eight months. Prosecutor Amy Norton, an assistant Saline County attorney, notified defense attorneys Charles O'Hara, who represented Xavier E. Lewis, 25, and Julie McKenna, who represented Xavier L. McCray, 22, that charges were being dismissed in a way that would allow them to be refiled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ... May 14 Say What 4
Caney needs some changes May 4 Changing times 1
News Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka... May 3 johnandjudy 1
News The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders... May 1 occor 4
News Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12) Apr 26 American Independent 28
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr 23 Alden 2
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr 22 Scott 4
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,478 • Total comments across all topics: 281,117,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC