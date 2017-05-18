Charges dismissed against alleged shooters from Kansas
Charges were dismissed Wednesday against two men from Saline, Kansas that authorities had alleged were conspiring to kill people in Illinois, and both were expected to be released from the Saline County Jail, where they had been held for about eight months. Prosecutor Amy Norton, an assistant Saline County attorney, notified defense attorneys Charles O'Hara, who represented Xavier E. Lewis, 25, and Julie McKenna, who represented Xavier L. McCray, 22, that charges were being dismissed in a way that would allow them to be refiled.
