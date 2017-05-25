Celebrating writing and art -
Photo courtesy of the Union County School District The Union County School District honored more than 100 students from kindergarten through the 12th grade during its annual "Anthology Night" on Tuesday, April 25 at Sims Middle School. The event was a celebration of outstanding writing and art and the work of the students honored in the district's anthology.
