Blue Cross Blue Shield of KC pulls out of Kansas, Missouri health care exchanges
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City's announcement Wednesday makes it just the latest insurer to drop out of the government-backed marketplaces that were a pillar of the Obama-era federal health care overhaul law. The official Twitter page for Gov. Sam Brownback chimed in on the news Wednesday afternoon, saying "#ObamaCare's death spiral is growing worse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May 14
|Say What
|4
|Caney needs some changes
|May 4
|Changing times
|1
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May 3
|johnandjudy
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|May 1
|occor
|4
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Apr 26
|American Independent
|28
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr '17
|Scott
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC