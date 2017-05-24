Blue Cross Blue Shield of KC pulls ou...

Blue Cross Blue Shield of KC pulls out of Kansas, Missouri health care exchanges

22 hrs ago

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City's announcement Wednesday makes it just the latest insurer to drop out of the government-backed marketplaces that were a pillar of the Obama-era federal health care overhaul law. The official Twitter page for Gov. Sam Brownback chimed in on the news Wednesday afternoon, saying "#ObamaCare's death spiral is growing worse.

