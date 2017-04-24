Ask Hutch: Robocalls irk reader on Do Not Call list
The rainy weekend canceled a day of softball and track for my kids. So we spent part of the weekend baking cookies and decorating construction-paper baskets all to celebrate the custom of hanging baskets of flowers and goodies on our neighbors' door knobs, then running and hiding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Apr 26
|American Independent
|28
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr 23
|Alden
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
|Wife-Abandonment: a Gop Nominee Tradition (Dec '11)
|Apr 22
|Slick Wiener Oreilly
|6
|Kremlin: No positive shift yet on Russia-US ties
|Apr 15
|CodeTalker
|35
|Governor Sam Brownback (May '16)
|Mar '17
|yuoyou
|3
|Brownback vetoes Medicaid expansion
|Mar '17
|yuoyou
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC