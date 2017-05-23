A cross country ride to the Vietnam Memorial stops in Kansas
Dedicated to prisoners of war and those missing in action, the 2017 Run for the Wall stopped in Kansas as part of the cross country tradition started in 1989. The organization also honors the memory of those killed in action, and promotes support for all military personnel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May 14
|Say What
|4
|Caney needs some changes
|May 4
|Changing times
|1
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May 3
|johnandjudy
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|May 1
|occor
|4
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Apr 26
|American Independent
|28
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr '17
|Scott
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC