A cross country ride to the Vietnam M...

A cross country ride to the Vietnam Memorial stops in Kansas

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Dedicated to prisoners of war and those missing in action, the 2017 Run for the Wall stopped in Kansas as part of the cross country tradition started in 1989. The organization also honors the memory of those killed in action, and promotes support for all military personnel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ... May 14 Say What 4
Caney needs some changes May 4 Changing times 1
News Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka... May 3 johnandjudy 1
News The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders... May 1 occor 4
News Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12) Apr 26 American Independent 28
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr '17 Alden 2
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr '17 Scott 4
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,770 • Total comments across all topics: 281,257,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC