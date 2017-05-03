2 more plead guilty in Kansas in plot to lure victims with online ads
Thirty-four-year-old Nicole Covey, of Sugar Creek, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Kansas to conspiracy to commit robbery and five counts of aiding and abetting. Prosecutors say Covey's picture was posted on Craigslist, Backpage and Skout in ads offering sexual services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|19 hr
|johnandjudy
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|May 1
|occor
|4
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Apr 26
|American Independent
|28
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr 23
|Alden
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
|Wife-Abandonment: a Gop Nominee Tradition (Dec '11)
|Apr 22
|Slick Wiener Oreilly
|6
|Kremlin: No positive shift yet on Russia-US ties
|Apr 15
|CodeTalker
|35
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC