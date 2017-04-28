Zebra mussels found at Osage State Fi...

Zebra mussels found at Osage State Fishing Lake

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism officials recovering a submerged stolen car from Osage State Fishing Lake discovered the presence of zebra mussels in the lake's waters. Zebra mussels, shown here, are an invasive species that continues to spread from lake to lake in Kansas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12) Apr 26 American Independent 28
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr 23 Alden 2
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr 22 Scott 4
News Wife-Abandonment: a Gop Nominee Tradition (Dec '11) Apr 22 Slick Wiener Oreilly 6
News Kremlin: No positive shift yet on Russia-US ties Apr 15 CodeTalker 35
Governor Sam Brownback (May '16) Mar 30 yuoyou 3
Brownback vetoes Medicaid expansion Mar 30 yuoyou 1
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,936 • Total comments across all topics: 280,656,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC