Zebra mussels found at Osage State Fishing Lake
Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism officials recovering a submerged stolen car from Osage State Fishing Lake discovered the presence of zebra mussels in the lake's waters. Zebra mussels, shown here, are an invasive species that continues to spread from lake to lake in Kansas.
