With St. Francis on cusp of closing, Kansas attorney general prepares to intervene

The dire financial condition of St. Francis Health Center in Topeka neared a breaking point Friday, with preparations for closure of the hospital accelerating to the point Gov. Sam Brownback's office met with Topeka's mayor and the state's attorney general to prepare for the worst. Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a statement he would launch an inquiry aimed at ensuring charitable assets of St. Francis remained in Kansas.

