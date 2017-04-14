With St. Francis on cusp of closing, ...

With St. Francis on cusp of closing, Kansas attorney general prepares to intervene

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

The dire financial condition of St. Francis Health Center in Topeka neared a breaking point Friday, with preparations for closure of the hospital accelerating to the point Gov. Sam Brownback's office met with Topeka's mayor and the state's attorney general to prepare for the worst. Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a statement he would launch an inquiry aimed at ensuring charitable assets of St. Francis remained in Kansas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kremlin: No positive shift yet on Russia-US ties 3 hr CodeTalker 35
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr 12 Denny CranesPlace 3
News Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12) Apr 4 Gabriel M Robles 27
Governor Sam Brownback (May '16) Mar 30 yuoyou 3
Brownback vetoes Medicaid expansion Mar 30 yuoyou 1
News GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ... Mar 28 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Opinion Line Mar 28 davy 2
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,834 • Total comments across all topics: 280,310,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC