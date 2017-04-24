Winter storm pounds western Kansas, closes I-70

As much as 14 inches of snow had fallen in Elkhart, near the Kansas-Oklahoma border and just miles from the Colorado border, and many trees and power lines were reported down in the southwestern part of the state, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Dodge City. Jeff Johnson said some of the places hardest by the weekend winter storm included areas west of Garden City and Liberal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.