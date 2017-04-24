Winter storm pounds western Kansas, closes I-70
As much as 14 inches of snow had fallen in Elkhart, near the Kansas-Oklahoma border and just miles from the Colorado border, and many trees and power lines were reported down in the southwestern part of the state, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Dodge City. Jeff Johnson said some of the places hardest by the weekend winter storm included areas west of Garden City and Liberal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Apr 26
|American Independent
|28
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr 23
|Alden
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
|Wife-Abandonment: a Gop Nominee Tradition (Dec '11)
|Apr 22
|Slick Wiener Oreilly
|6
|Kremlin: No positive shift yet on Russia-US ties
|Apr 15
|CodeTalker
|35
|Governor Sam Brownback (May '16)
|Mar '17
|yuoyou
|3
|Brownback vetoes Medicaid expansion
|Mar '17
|yuoyou
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC