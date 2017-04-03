USDA authorizes emergency grazing aft...

USDA authorizes emergency grazing after wildfires, directive from Trump

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has authorized emergency grazing on Conservation Reserve Program land in Kansas and two other states affected by wildfires. Cattle will be allowed to graze on the sensitive lands during the nesting season of the lesser prairie chicken, which is normally restricted from April 15 to July 15 in Kansas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12) 16 hr Gabriel M Robles 27
Governor Sam Brownback (May '16) Mar 30 yuoyou 3
Brownback vetoes Medicaid expansion Mar 30 yuoyou 1
News GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ... Mar 28 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Opinion Line Mar 28 davy 2
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Mar 21 frank 20,095
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Mar 14 million 1
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,793 • Total comments across all topics: 280,063,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC