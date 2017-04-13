Trial set for Kansas woman accused of embezzling $5 million

A federal judge has set a summer trial date in the case of a southeast Kansas woman of embezzling more than $5 million from a now-defunct credit union. U.S. District Judge J. Thomas Marten scheduled a June 20 jury trial in Wichita for 64-year-old Nita Rae Nirschl on an 81-count federal indictment accusing the Parsons woman of embezzlement and money laundering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.