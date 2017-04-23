To win control of the House, Democrat...

To win control of the House, Democrats will have to stop fighting one another

Former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders at the Rail Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on April 21. After strong showings in two special elections for congressional seats, Democrats are beginning to believe they have a real shot at winning control of the House of Representatives next year. But if they hope to succeed, they're going to have to stop fighting one another .

