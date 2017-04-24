That Kansas tax plan may not be dead just yet
The Senate may resurrect a tax package Gov. Sam Brownback vetoed earlier - but with changes to lure enough votes to override his veto. Senate Republican leadership is developing a plan that resembles House Bill 2178, which passed the Legislature in February but was quickly rejected by the governor.
