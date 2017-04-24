Storm pounds western Kansas, closes I-70

Storm pounds western Kansas, closes I-70

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

As much as 14 inches of snow had fallen in Elkhart, near the Kansas-Oklahoma border and just miles from the Colorado border, and many trees and power lines were reported down in the southwestern part of the state, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Dodge City. Jeff Johnson said some of the places hardest by the weekend winter storm included areas west of Garden City and Liberal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12) Apr 26 American Independent 28
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr 23 Alden 2
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr 22 Scott 4
News Wife-Abandonment: a Gop Nominee Tradition (Dec '11) Apr 22 Slick Wiener Oreilly 6
News Kremlin: No positive shift yet on Russia-US ties Apr 15 CodeTalker 35
Governor Sam Brownback (May '16) Mar '17 yuoyou 3
Brownback vetoes Medicaid expansion Mar '17 yuoyou 1
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,003 • Total comments across all topics: 280,685,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC