Smith leaving United Way of Central Kansas
With seven campaigns under her belt and having raised more than $1.7 Million for agencies in Barton and Pawnee counties, Julie Bugner-Smith has resigned as executive director for United Way of Central Kansas effective May 12. "I wasn't looking for this," Bugner-Smith said, adding it was a difficult decision to make.
