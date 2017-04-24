Skyscraper of the plains
The Ness County Bank Building, nicknamed "Skyscraper of the Plains," was built in 1889 by M.C. Merrill and is located at the intersection of Main Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Ness City. The great room on the main floor of the Ness City Bank Building is currently used for events such as auctions, meetings and dinners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Apr 26
|American Independent
|28
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr 23
|Alden
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
|Wife-Abandonment: a Gop Nominee Tradition (Dec '11)
|Apr 22
|Slick Wiener Oreilly
|6
|Kremlin: No positive shift yet on Russia-US ties
|Apr 15
|CodeTalker
|35
|Governor Sam Brownback (May '16)
|Mar '17
|yuoyou
|3
|Brownback vetoes Medicaid expansion
|Mar '17
|yuoyou
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC