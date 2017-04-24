Skyscraper of the plains

The Ness County Bank Building, nicknamed "Skyscraper of the Plains," was built in 1889 by M.C. Merrill and is located at the intersection of Main Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Ness City. The great room on the main floor of the Ness City Bank Building is currently used for events such as auctions, meetings and dinners.

