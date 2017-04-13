Shawnee County commission weighs in on bills in the Kansas Legislature
Shawnee County counselor Jim Crowl briefed commissioners Thursday on Kansas legislation that could impact local governments. Shawnee County Commissioners heard an update on legislation and removed a stop sign for a rural intersection Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kremlin: No positive shift yet on Russia-US ties
|9 hr
|Blue America
|29
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Wed
|Mikey
|4
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Apr 4
|Gabriel M Robles
|27
|Governor Sam Brownback (May '16)
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|3
|Brownback vetoes Medicaid expansion
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Opinion Line
|Mar 28
|davy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC