Seaman USD 345 board set to vote on e...

Seaman USD 345 board set to vote on early learning task force members

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Steve Noble, superintendent of Seaman USD 345, has come under fire recently for suggesting the district early childhood task force shouldn't be open to the public. The members of the Seaman Unified School District 345 board of education are expected to decide Monday who will serve on an early learning task force that will be charged with making recommendations on how the district moves forward with its' kindergarten readiness initiatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12) Apr 4 Gabriel M Robles 27
Governor Sam Brownback (May '16) Mar 30 yuoyou 3
Brownback vetoes Medicaid expansion Mar 30 yuoyou 1
News GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ... Mar 28 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Opinion Line Mar 28 davy 2
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Mar 21 frank 20,095
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Mar 14 million 1
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,338 • Total comments across all topics: 280,193,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC