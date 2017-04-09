Seaman USD 345 board set to vote on early learning task force members

Steve Noble, superintendent of Seaman USD 345, has come under fire recently for suggesting the district early childhood task force shouldn't be open to the public. The members of the Seaman Unified School District 345 board of education are expected to decide Monday who will serve on an early learning task force that will be charged with making recommendations on how the district moves forward with its' kindergarten readiness initiatives.

