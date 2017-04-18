School funding numbers are a shockinga
Kansas created a statewide school funding system in 1992, establishing a base state aid amount of $3,600 per pupil. If funding would have increased at a rate equal to the Consumer Price Index, base aid would have totaled $6,001 in 2013, Deputy Education Commissioner Dale Dennis told the Hutchinson Rotary Club last week.
