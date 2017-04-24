Requirements for foster care workers too high, Kansas agency says
The requirements to work in Kansas' foster care system are too high, the agency in charge said Friday after a new audit found the state's foster care contractors have difficulty employing enough workers. Department for Children and Families secretary Phyllis Gilmore called the state's requirements "overly restrictive out of step with national trends."
