Republican Estes wins Kansas House seat by narrow margin

Kansas 4th District congressional candidate Ron Estes front left thanks Sen. Ted Cruz who came to Wichita to campaign for Estes the day before a special election at Yingling Aviation Monday Republicans struggled to pull out a win Tuesday in a Kansas special election . Some political pundits are indicating that this race could test the Democratic Party in states with changing demographics as well as the rest of the country in 2018 and beyond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.