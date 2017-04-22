Republican Estes wins Kansas House se...

Republican Estes wins Kansas House seat by narrow margin

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Kansas 4th District congressional candidate Ron Estes front left thanks Sen. Ted Cruz who came to Wichita to campaign for Estes the day before a special election at Yingling Aviation Monday Republicans struggled to pull out a win Tuesday in a Kansas special election . Some political pundits are indicating that this race could test the Democratic Party in states with changing demographics as well as the rest of the country in 2018 and beyond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... 2 hr Scott 4
News Wife-Abandonment: a Gop Nominee Tradition (Dec '11) 9 hr Slick Wiener Oreilly 6
News Kremlin: No positive shift yet on Russia-US ties Apr 15 CodeTalker 35
News Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12) Apr 4 Gabriel M Robles 27
Governor Sam Brownback (May '16) Mar 30 yuoyou 3
Brownback vetoes Medicaid expansion Mar 30 yuoyou 1
News GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ... Mar 28 Cordwainer Trout 2
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,394 • Total comments across all topics: 280,490,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC