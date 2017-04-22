Republican Estes wins Kansas House seat by narrow margin
Kansas 4th District congressional candidate Ron Estes front left thanks Sen. Ted Cruz who came to Wichita to campaign for Estes the day before a special election at Yingling Aviation Monday Republicans struggled to pull out a win Tuesday in a Kansas special election . Some political pundits are indicating that this race could test the Democratic Party in states with changing demographics as well as the rest of the country in 2018 and beyond.
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|2 hr
|Scott
|4
|Wife-Abandonment: a Gop Nominee Tradition (Dec '11)
|9 hr
|Slick Wiener Oreilly
|6
|Kremlin: No positive shift yet on Russia-US ties
|Apr 15
|CodeTalker
|35
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Apr 4
|Gabriel M Robles
|27
|Governor Sam Brownback (May '16)
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|3
|Brownback vetoes Medicaid expansion
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
