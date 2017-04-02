Random racist violence ends in death ...

Random racist violence ends in death of black man

A day after police say a white man admitted to fatally stabbing a black man in New York City and intending to kill many more, authorities charged him Thursday with murder as a hate crime, even as prosecutors were also urged to pursue federal charges. Surveillance footage allegedly shows a man New York City police say is accused of a stabbing attack on a black man.

