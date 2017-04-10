PolitiFact: Fact-checking claims about court filibusters
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch is seen during a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 10 in Washington, D.C. Republicans changed Senate rules to break a Democratic filibuster and confirm Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court, and blamed Democrats for necessitating the change along the way. In a post-mortem on the Senate showdown, Fox News Sunday 's Chris Wallace asked Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., whether the Democrats' made a strategic mistake deciding to filibuster Gorsuch's nomination.
