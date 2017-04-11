Police ID body found in Kansas lake; ...

Police ID body found in Kansas lake; drowning suspected

Authorities say a man whose body was found in a Kansas City-area park's lake had been reported missing for more than a month. Sheriff's officials in Kansas' Johnson County say fingerprint analyses confirmed the man's identity as 35-year-old Dawit Tesfaye.

