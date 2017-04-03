Pittsburg students served community with pursuit of truth
Two things it seems people love to complain about is "kids these days" and "the media," yet is was the combination of those two that helped keep an unqualified principal off of the payroll - and in charge of education - at Pittsburg High School in Southeast Kansas.
