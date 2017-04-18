Pilot charged after loaded gun found by baggage screeners
Transportation Security Administration officers discovered a.380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets in the first officer's bag at the NY airport. The agency's officers found the.380 caliber handgun, which was among the co-pilot's carry-on items, as he entered the Albany International Airport checkpoint, the TSA said in a news release.
