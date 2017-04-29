Park funding stream appears to have bipartisan support
While there's partisan wrangling over Connecticut's next budget, many Democrats and Republicans appear united in supporting a proposal to create a dedicated funding stream for the state's 109 state parks, victims of budget cutbacks in recent years. Both a legislative spending bill, which failed to come up for a vote Tuesday because of the ongoing budget battle, and a Republican budget alternative included language creating a Passport to State Parks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Apr 26
|American Independent
|28
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr 23
|Alden
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
|Wife-Abandonment: a Gop Nominee Tradition (Dec '11)
|Apr 22
|Slick Wiener Oreilly
|6
|Kremlin: No positive shift yet on Russia-US ties
|Apr 15
|CodeTalker
|35
|Governor Sam Brownback (May '16)
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|3
|Brownback vetoes Medicaid expansion
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC