One killed in two-vehicle accident

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol report, at approximately 3 p.m., Norman L. Hale, 52, Omaha, Neb., was driving a 2016 Subaru SV Crosstrek north on U.S. Highway 83 at mile marker 169 2 miles south of Kansas Highway 24. Lucas T. Ruth, 28, Healy, was driving a 2003 Peterbilt CMV traveling south on U.S. 83. Hale was attempting to make a U-yurn when Ruth's truck struck Hale. Hale was a principal of St. Patrick's Catholic School in Elkhorn, Neb.

