Need to keep working to expand KanCare

Though Via Christi Health is disappointed in the governor's veto of House Bill 2044, and last week's close House vote to sustain it, we are pleased that an overwhelming number of lawmakers in both the House and Senate voted in support of KanCare expansion. The courage these lawmakers demonstrated by supporting this issue will not be lost on us or the 82 percent of Kansans who support the expansion.

