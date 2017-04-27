Nathan Nascimento: Import tax will devastate Kansas
Congress has a rare opportunity in the coming months to replace our nation's broken and dysfunctional tax code with one that is simple, efficient and fair for all Americans. But one provision being debated would do the exact opposite - imposing $2.4 billion in new taxes on Kansas businesses that import goods, while threatening thousands of their jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|21 hr
|American Independent
|28
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr 23
|Alden
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
|Wife-Abandonment: a Gop Nominee Tradition (Dec '11)
|Apr 22
|Slick Wiener Oreilly
|6
|Kremlin: No positive shift yet on Russia-US ties
|Apr 15
|CodeTalker
|35
|Governor Sam Brownback (May '16)
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|3
|Brownback vetoes Medicaid expansion
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC