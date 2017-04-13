Multi-county Kansas chase ends with f...

Multi-county Kansas chase ends with fatal officer-involved shooting

14 hrs ago

UDALL, Kan. - A man wanted by the Kansas Department of Corrections is dead after being shot by an officer during a multi-county police chase early Thursday morning.

Kansas Discussions

