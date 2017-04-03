Medicaid expansion effort comes up short in Kansas
Kansas won't be expanding their Medicaid program after all, after the state House of Representatives fell three votes shy Monday of overriding Gov. Sam Brownback's veto of a bill that would have extended coverage to roughly 180,000 low-income residents under Obamacare. The final tally was 81-44, meaning Democratic and centrist Republican supporters of expansion couldn't cobble together the two-thirds majority needed to trump the governor in the 125-member chamber.
