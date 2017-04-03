Medicaid expansion effort comes up sh...

Medicaid expansion effort comes up short in Kansas

Read more: Washington Times

Kansas won't be expanding their Medicaid program after all, after the state House of Representatives fell three votes shy Monday of overriding Gov. Sam Brownback's veto of a bill that would have extended coverage to roughly 180,000 low-income residents under Obamacare. The final tally was 81-44, meaning Democratic and centrist Republican supporters of expansion couldn't cobble together the two-thirds majority needed to trump the governor in the 125-member chamber.

