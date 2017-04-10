Lost city found: Etzanoa of the great Wichita Nation
Wichita State archaeologist and anthropologist Donald Blakeslee points out man-made depressions on a boulder in what would have been the lost city of Etzanoa, a home to ancestors of the Wichita tribe. Researchers like Blakeslee believe that the area was a sprawling city of 20,000 people when it was first discovered by Spanish explorers in the early 17th century.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kremlin: No positive shift yet on Russia-US ties
|Sat
|CodeTalker
|35
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 12
|Denny CranesPlace
|3
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Apr 4
|Gabriel M Robles
|27
|Governor Sam Brownback (May '16)
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|3
|Brownback vetoes Medicaid expansion
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Opinion Line
|Mar 28
|davy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC