Kansas wind farm developers optimistic about market

7 hrs ago

Wind energy officials say the push for more wind farms in Kansas won't slow down despite the biggest wind energy buyer halting for now. The Wichita Eagle reports that various local, state and corporate officials, as well as local landowners will gather Wednesday in Kingman County to dedicate the Kingman and Ninnescah wind farms.

