Kansas wheat crop endangered by frost

This freeze map maintained at mesonet.k-state.edu shows the 24 hour lows around the state for April 27. This freeze map maintained at mesonet.k-state.edu shows how long temperatures dropped below 32 degrees around the state for April 27. A late-season freeze Wednesday night is challenging Kansas wheat farmers who already were facing a tough market with low prices. Although late freezes happen fairly regularly in Kansas, Mary Knapp, assistant state climatologist at the Weather Data Library in Manhattan, said warm weather earlier this year may have compounded the agricultural challenge.

