Kansas wheat crop endangered by frost

Kansas wheat crop endangered by frost

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

This freeze map maintained at mesonet.k-state.edu shows the 24 hour lows around the state for April 27. This freeze map maintained at mesonet.k-state.edu shows how long temperatures dropped below 32 degrees around the state for April 27. A late-season freeze Wednesday night is challenging Kansas wheat farmers who already were facing a tough market with low prices. Although late freezes happen fairly regularly in Kansas, Mary Knapp, assistant state climatologist at the Weather Data Library in Manhattan, said warm weather earlier this year may have compounded the agricultural challenge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12) Wed American Independent 28
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr 23 Alden 2
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr 22 Scott 4
News Wife-Abandonment: a Gop Nominee Tradition (Dec '11) Apr 22 Slick Wiener Oreilly 6
News Kremlin: No positive shift yet on Russia-US ties Apr 15 CodeTalker 35
Governor Sam Brownback (May '16) Mar 30 yuoyou 3
Brownback vetoes Medicaid expansion Mar 30 yuoyou 1
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,474 • Total comments across all topics: 280,614,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC