Kansas views on House leadership, Masterson, Israel bill, Internet sales
House leadership - When Democrats in the House used a procedural maneuver to bring the issues of Medicaid expansion and due process for teachers to a vote, the Republican House leadership essentially took its ball and went home. First, committee chairs were told that freshmen Democrats no longer would be allowed to carry bills to the floor.
