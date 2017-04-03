Kansas to give parents more say in children's critical care

Sheryl Crosier, of St. Louis, speaks during a ceremony for Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback's signing of legislation aimed at giving parents more control over medical decisions for their disabled or critically ill children as her husband, Scott, watches to her left, Friday, April 7, 2017, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The measure is called "Simon's Law" for the Crosiers' 3-month-old son who died in 2010.

