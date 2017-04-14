Kansas students injured in horse-drawn wagon mishap
Four second-graders on a field trip suffered minor injuries while riding a horse-drawn wagon at the Old Cowtown Museum in Wichita. KWCH-TV reports the students and parents were in the wagon when the horse got spooked and took off around the ride area.
