Kansas student journalists headed to nation's capital
Six student journalists at Pittsburg High School and their teacher, Emily Smith, have been invited to the White House correspondents dinner as special guests after a story they published in March led to the resignation of their newly hired principal. PITTSBURG -- Six student journalists at Pittsburg High School and their teacher, Emily Smith, have been invited to the White House correspondents dinner as special guests after a story they published in March led to the resignation of their newly hired principal.
