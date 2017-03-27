Kansas Senate sidesteps ban on elected officials enrolling in KPERS

The Kansas Senate unanimously adopted a bill widening opportunities for people who are members of the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System to return to work after retirement without adherence to an annual earnings cap of $25,000. The Kansas Senate unanimously adopted a bill widening opportunities for people who are members of the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System to return to work after retirement without adherence to an annual earnings cap of $25,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.