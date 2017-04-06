Kansas Senate shoots down flat tax pr...

Kansas Senate shoots down flat tax proposal with nearly unanimous - no' vote

Read more: The Capital-Journal

Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker speaking during debate on a bill to turn Kansas into a flat-tax state, described the proposal as the "closest thing I've seen to a fair tax code in the state of Kansas." During Senate debate Thursday on a bill to turn Kansas into a flat-tax state, Sen. Tom Holland, D- Baldwin City, said the flat tax would be nothing more than a policy win for Brownback, with no solutions for Kansas' budget.

