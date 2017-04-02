Kansas Sen. Steve Fitzgerald is runni...

Kansas Sen. Steve Fitzgerald is running for Congress

In this February 2015 file photo, Sen. Steve Fitzgerald, R-Leavenworth, says he is irritated by the length, tone and content of Sen. David Haley's speech on an abortion bill. Fitzgerald filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission and told supporters via email Saturday morning that he will seek the 2nd District seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins in 2018.

