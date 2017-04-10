Kansas Sampler Festival ending 27-year run
So on May 6 and 7, make the most of this last chance and head to Winfield to take in the festival at the city's Island Park. The festival is billed as the largest outdoor travel show in Kansas and, as always, will be all about what Kansans and their friends can see, do, hear, taste, buy and learn in Kansas.
