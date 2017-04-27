Kansas revenue agency's new dress code bans short skirts, tight garmets
The secretary of the Kansas Department of Revenue authorized implementation on Monday of a new employee dress code banning "politically incorrect" writing or symbols on clothing, requiring skirts fall no more than 3 inches above the knee and prohibiting thin or tight clothing that revealed undergarments or the wearer's anatomy. A fashion manifesto issued by Secretary Sam Williams, appointed by Gov. Sam Brownback in December, declared employees who met face-to-face with customers couldn't expose people to "obscene or offense tattoos or facial or body piercings."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Wed
|American Independent
|28
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr 23
|Alden
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
|Wife-Abandonment: a Gop Nominee Tradition (Dec '11)
|Apr 22
|Slick Wiener Oreilly
|6
|Kremlin: No positive shift yet on Russia-US ties
|Apr 15
|CodeTalker
|35
|Governor Sam Brownback (May '16)
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|3
|Brownback vetoes Medicaid expansion
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC