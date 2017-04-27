Kansas revenue agency's new dress code bans short skirts, tight garmets

Kansas revenue agency's new dress cod...

The secretary of the Kansas Department of Revenue authorized implementation on Monday of a new employee dress code banning "politically incorrect" writing or symbols on clothing, requiring skirts fall no more than 3 inches above the knee and prohibiting thin or tight clothing that revealed undergarments or the wearer's anatomy. A fashion manifesto issued by Secretary Sam Williams, appointed by Gov. Sam Brownback in December, declared employees who met face-to-face with customers couldn't expose people to "obscene or offense tattoos or facial or body piercings."

